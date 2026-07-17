Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,200 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,253 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $20,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research set a $550.00 price target on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Analog Devices from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $450.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Analog Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $441.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADI

Analog Devices Stock Down 2.7%

ADI opened at $380.53 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.37 and a twelve month high of $445.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $407.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.83. The company has a market cap of $185.35 billion, a PE ratio of 56.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Analog Devices's quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.38%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 1,416 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.01, for a total transaction of $533,846.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 117,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,239,484.43. The trade was a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.75, for a total value of $3,897,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 137,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $53,605,435.50. The trade was a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,858 shares of company stock valued at $42,062,730. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

See Also

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