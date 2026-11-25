FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,681 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $30,020,000. Analog Devices accounts for about 1.2% of FORA Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.4% in the third quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 130 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its position in Analog Devices by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Analog Devices

These are some of the ADI stories that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: ADI reported fiscal Q4 revenue of $4.37 billion, up 42% year over year, and adjusted EPS of $4.06—both above analyst estimates. Record fiscal 2026 revenue rose 38% to $15.2 billion, supported by industrial and data-center demand. Company results release

ADI reported fiscal Q4 revenue of $4.37 billion, up 42% year over year, and adjusted EPS of $4.06—both above analyst estimates. Record fiscal 2026 revenue rose 38% to $15.2 billion, supported by industrial and data-center demand. Positive Sentiment: Management cited broad-based growth, with more than two-thirds of fiscal 2026 growth coming from markets outside AI. The company also generated $5.5 billion in free cash flow and returned $5.4 billion to shareholders through dividends and repurchases. MarketBeat analysis

Management cited broad-based growth, with more than two-thirds of fiscal 2026 growth coming from markets outside AI. The company also generated $5.5 billion in free cash flow and returned $5.4 billion to shareholders through dividends and repurchases. Negative Sentiment: Q1 fiscal 2027 adjusted EPS guidance of $3.62–$4.02 has a midpoint below the cited analyst consensus of $3.88, despite revenue guidance of $4.3–$4.6 billion. Holiday factory shutdowns, higher expenses and limited factory capacity may weigh on near-term margins and constrain upside, helping explain why the earnings beat did not reassure investors. The Motley Fool analysis

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Richard C. Puccio, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.08, for a total transaction of $631,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 49,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,917,991.16. This represents a 2.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.94, for a total value of $3,969,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 115,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,830,692.40. The trade was a 7.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,753 shares of company stock valued at $19,676,962. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Down 17.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $312.95 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $395.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.60. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.29 and a 1 year high of $445.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The semiconductor company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.16. Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 3.620-4.020 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price target for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $469.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ADI

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc. designs and manufactures semiconductor products that help customers sense, measure, interpret and process real-world signals. Its offerings include analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits, power management products, radio-frequency technology, sensors and digital signal processing solutions. The company's products are used in industrial automation, automotive systems, communications infrastructure, healthcare equipment, consumer devices and aerospace and defense applications.

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