Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Purchased by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 421.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,021 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 421,042 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth owned 0.11% of Analog Devices worth $141,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,893,276 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $13,802,256,000 after acquiring an additional 503,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,487,584 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,369,833,000 after acquiring an additional 88,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,450,624 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,834,210,000 after acquiring an additional 194,535 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,215,516,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,458,773 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,751,619,000 after acquiring an additional 572,479 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Analog Devices from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Analog Devices from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Analog Devices from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Analog Devices from $470.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Argus set a $460.00 target price on Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $432.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ADI

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $12,453,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 137,538 shares in the company, valued at $57,096,149.94. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total value of $7,354,292.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 56,332 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,546,776. The trade was a 23.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,442 shares of company stock valued at $40,011,004. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $417.79 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $218.37 and a one year high of $439.70. The company has a market cap of $203.50 billion, a PE ratio of 62.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.69.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Analog Devices's payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Further Reading

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