Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Purchased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 599.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,976 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 7,692 shares during the period. Nwam LLC's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.2% during the first quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Analog Devices by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total value of $7,354,292.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 56,332 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,546,776. This represents a 23.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $12,453,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 137,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,096,149.94. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,858 shares of company stock valued at $42,062,730. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $389.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $441.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADI

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $390.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.10. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.37 and a 52-week high of $445.91.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm's revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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