Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Sold by Alkeon Capital Management LLC

Alkeon Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,018,833 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 795,000 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up approximately 0.9% of Alkeon Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Alkeon Capital Management LLC owned 0.41% of Analog Devices worth $547,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $12,453,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 137,538 shares in the company, valued at $57,096,149.94. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total transaction of $7,354,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 56,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,546,776. This trade represents a 23.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 101,442 shares of company stock worth $40,422,954 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Analog Devices from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $432.71.

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Analog Devices Stock Up 2.3%

ADI opened at $427.58 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.37 and a fifty-two week high of $439.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $393.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.53, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.38%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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