Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,433 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 50,620 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up about 1.5% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned approximately 0.06% of Analog Devices worth $93,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 38.0% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 44,576 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $10,610,000 after acquiring an additional 12,276 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $644,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.4% in the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 60,169 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $14,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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Analog Devices Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of ADI opened at $371.86 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.37 and a fifty-two week high of $445.91. The company has a market capitalization of $181.13 billion, a PE ratio of 55.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $401.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $360.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The business's revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total transaction of $7,354,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 56,332 shares in the company, valued at $23,546,776. This represents a 23.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $12,453,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 137,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,096,149.94. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,858 shares of company stock valued at $42,062,730. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Argus set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $450.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Arete Research upgraded Analog Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $389.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $441.00.

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Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

See Also

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