Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lessened its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 76.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,411 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 74,347 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in Analog Devices by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADI. Bank of America upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $373.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $432.71.

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Key Headlines Impacting Analog Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Analog Devices Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of ADI opened at $416.00 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.37 and a 12 month high of $439.70. The stock's 50-day moving average is $395.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $202.63 billion, a PE ratio of 61.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.Analog Devices's quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is presently 65.38%.

Insider Activity

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 1,432 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.83, for a total value of $573,988.56. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 120,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,169,745.25. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total value of $7,354,292.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 56,332 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,546,776. This trade represents a 23.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,442 shares of company stock valued at $40,422,954. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Featured Stories

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