Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Stake Boosted by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 5,713.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,811 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 54,851 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $15,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in Analog Devices by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Analog Devices from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Analog Devices from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $429.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Analog Devices

Key Stories Impacting Analog Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analog Devices reported fiscal Q2 results that beat expectations, with revenue up 37.2% year over year and guidance for next quarter coming in above Wall Street estimates, reinforcing momentum in industrial, data center, and power products.

Analog Devices reported fiscal Q2 results that beat expectations, with revenue up 37.2% year over year and guidance for next quarter coming in above Wall Street estimates, reinforcing momentum in industrial, data center, and power products. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised price targets after the earnings beat, including Baird and Needham, signaling higher confidence in ADI’s execution and growth outlook.

Several analysts raised price targets after the earnings beat, including Baird and Needham, signaling higher confidence in ADI’s execution and growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: ADI announced a $1.5 billion all-cash acquisition of Empower Semiconductor, a move aimed at strengthening its AI power solutions business as demand for AI infrastructure accelerates. Analog Devices Expands AI Power Strategy with $1.5B Empower Acquisition

ADI announced a $1.5 billion all-cash acquisition of Empower Semiconductor, a move aimed at strengthening its AI power solutions business as demand for AI infrastructure accelerates. Positive Sentiment: Management also highlighted surging AI infrastructure demand, suggesting ADI is increasingly tied to the buildout of hyperscale and data center power/optical systems. Analog Devices CEO drops bombshell message on exploding AI infrastructure demand

Management also highlighted surging AI infrastructure demand, suggesting ADI is increasingly tied to the buildout of hyperscale and data center power/optical systems. Neutral Sentiment: Analog Devices said CFO Richard Puccio will speak at the Bank of America Global Technology Conference on June 2, which could offer more color on business trends but is not a major fundamental event. Analog Devices to Participate in the Bank of America Global Technology Conference

Analog Devices Price Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $397.07 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $361.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.79. The stock has a market cap of $193.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.00 and a 12-month high of $435.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.44%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total transaction of $1,515,922.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,740 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,321,434.80. This trade represents a 22.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.91, for a total value of $3,979,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 187,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,623,245.58. This represents a 5.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,199 shares of company stock worth $8,676,423. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Further Reading

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