AnaptysBio, Inc. $ANAB Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB - Free Report) by 56.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,823 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after purchasing an additional 59,160 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.60% of AnaptysBio worth $7,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,345 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 950.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,164 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 45,750.0% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,834 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Leerink Partners set a $90.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Research cut shares of AnaptysBio from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $56.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of AnaptysBio from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, AnaptysBio currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $79.18.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Daniel Faga sold 17,679 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total transaction of $1,089,203.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 495,965 shares in the company, valued at $30,556,403.65. This trade represents a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Schmid sold 20,645 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,158,390.95. Following the sale, the director owned 31,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,310.42. This represents a 39.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 33.50% of the company's stock.

AnaptysBio Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANAB opened at $51.63 on Wednesday. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $72.36. The company's 50 day moving average price is $60.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.81 and a beta of 0.72.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($1.20). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 1,101.24%. The business had revenue of $25.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.86 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AnaptysBio announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 27th that permits the company to buyback $100,000.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biotechnology company to reacquire up to 5,352,316.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AnaptysBio Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of therapeutic antibody product candidates in immunology and inflammation. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in San Diego, California, AnaptysBio leverages a proprietary somatic hypermutation platform to rapidly generate and refine human antibodies with optimized efficacy and safety profiles. The company's technology is designed to accelerate target validation and candidate selection across a range of immune-mediated conditions.

The company's pipeline includes multiple clinical-stage programs addressing dermatological and inflammatory disorders.

Further Reading

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