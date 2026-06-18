Anatole Investment Management Ltd Makes New Investment in JFrog Ltd. $FROG

Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,385,795 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $86,557,000. JFrog comprises about 14.3% of Anatole Investment Management Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Anatole Investment Management Ltd owned about 1.17% of JFrog at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JFrog by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 247,563 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,463,000 after purchasing an additional 105,925 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JFrog by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,991 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in JFrog by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,206 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JFrog by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,209,684 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,557,000 after purchasing an additional 24,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in JFrog by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,511,290 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,395,000 after purchasing an additional 15,513 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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JFrog Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $81.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of -153.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company's 50-day moving average price is $63.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.18. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $89.16.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $153.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. JFrog's quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FROG. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $78.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JFrog

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 93,072 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $7,873,891.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,658,236 shares in the company, valued at $394,086,765.60. This represents a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 22,015 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $1,848,159.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 706,629 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $59,321,504.55. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 805,700 shares of company stock valued at $58,486,362. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company's stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

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