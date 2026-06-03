Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. $REXR

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR - Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,080,234 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 30,896 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.46% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $41,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

REXR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $41.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on REXR

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of REXR opened at $34.02 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $35.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.14 and a 12-month high of $44.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $242.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty's revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.370-2.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. Rexford Industrial Realty's dividend payout ratio is currently 187.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 23,132 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $816,328.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 560,406 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,776,727.74. The trade was a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 33,299 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $1,181,115.53. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 33,299 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,181,115.53. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc NYSE: REXR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company's portfolio is concentrated in infill locations across key supply-chain markets, where it targets modern distribution centers, logistics facilities and light manufacturing spaces. Rexford's strategy emphasizes buildings that offer proximity to major transportation routes and labor pools, catering to tenants in e-commerce, third-party logistics and manufacturing industries.

Since its founding in 2013, Rexford Industrial Realty has executed a disciplined growth plan driven by property acquisitions, selective development projects and strategic value-add initiatives.

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