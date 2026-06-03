Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,409,056 Shares of CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH - Free Report) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,110,263 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,409,056 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of CNH Industrial worth $28,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNH. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 180,900 shares of the company's stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,074 shares of the company's stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 246,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 7.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,863 shares of the company's stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,862 shares of the company's stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at CNH Industrial

In other CNH Industrial news, insider Francesco Vincenzo Mari Tutino sold 48,385 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $490,140.05. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 71,926 shares in the company, valued at $728,610.38. The trade was a 40.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNH shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CNH Industrial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $12.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CNH

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of CNH stock opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 12.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.16. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $14.27.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.35-0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 98.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. CNH Industrial's dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company's product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

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