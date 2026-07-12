Anchor Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayban acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total transaction of $1,495,559.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,394,823.04. This trade represents a 6.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total transaction of $43,357,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 85,737 shares in the company, valued at $92,933,763.78. The trade was a 31.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,300 shares of company stock valued at $152,667,204. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MU. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $1,550.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,263.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $12.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $979.30. 31,541,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,181,996. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 2.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.38 and a 52-week high of $1,255.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.42. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $923.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $578.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. The company had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The business's revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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