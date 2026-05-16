Anchyra Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Anchyra Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,362 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $8,564,000. Alphabet makes up about 2.6% of Anchyra Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 15,645 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,754 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $11,817,000 after acquiring an additional 17,449 shares during the period. Alexis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Alexis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Solution LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Alphabet Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $396.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $329.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.27. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.00 and a 12-month high of $403.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $2.47. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $420.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial set a $415.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $410.84.

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Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total value of $318,580.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,091.71. This trade represents a 18.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.99, for a total transaction of $33,934.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,469.82. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 157,953 shares of company stock worth $47,767,818 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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