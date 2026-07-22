Andra AP fonden Acquires 221,617 Shares of NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE - Free Report) by 1,731.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,417 shares of the footwear maker's stock after buying an additional 221,617 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in NIKE were worth $12,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,993,541 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $7,453,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,342 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NIKE by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,315,606 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $3,802,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,494 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in NIKE by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,069,951 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $3,126,246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830,938 shares during the period. J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its holdings in NIKE by 49,010.4% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 48,054,542 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $3,061,555,000 after purchasing an additional 47,956,692 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,442,879 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $1,677,251,000 after purchasing an additional 233,925 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NKE. CICC Research dropped their price objective on NIKE from $58.00 to $44.80 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on NIKE from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $49.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $45.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKE

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Philip Mccartney sold 17,398 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $803,439.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 53,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,453,681.94. This represents a 24.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $42.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $80.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.70 and a 200-day moving average of $51.52.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 6.70%.The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. NIKE's dividend payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

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About NIKE

Nike, Inc NYSE: NKE is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

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