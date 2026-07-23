Andra AP fonden Acquires 29,300 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG - Free Report) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,600 shares of the bank's stock after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $8,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 2,080 shares of the bank's stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the bank's stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,431 shares of the bank's stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,719,160 shares of the bank's stock worth $282,927,000 after buying an additional 28,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the bank's stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CFG. Stephens boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $68.50 to $76.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $78.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Citizens Financial Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Michelle Moosally sold 6,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $376,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 22,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,640.40. This trade represents a 21.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG stock opened at $72.44 on Thursday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $67.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.91. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.90 and a one year high of $74.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company's revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Citizens Financial Group's dividend payout ratio is 39.91%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc NYSE: CFG is a bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, corporations and institutional clients. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens conducts its banking operations principally through its primary banking subsidiary, Citizens Bank, and serves customers through a combination of branch locations, ATMs and digital channels. The company is publicly traded and operates under the regulatory framework applicable to U.S.

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