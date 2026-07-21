Andra AP fonden Acquires 44,900 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 94.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,666 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 44,900 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $29,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 12.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analog Devices Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $372.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business's 50 day moving average is $405.42 and its 200 day moving average is $358.22. The stock has a market cap of $181.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.37 and a 52-week high of $445.91.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is presently 65.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $12,453,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 137,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,096,149.94. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Golz sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.83, for a total value of $389,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,536.77. This represents a 8.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 103,858 shares of company stock valued at $42,062,730 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Arete Research upgraded Analog Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $389.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Analog Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $441.00.

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Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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