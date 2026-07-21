Andra AP fonden Boosts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Andra AP fonden increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 376.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,015 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after acquiring an additional 79,823 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $27,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $421.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $405.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.00. The stock has a market cap of $383.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $461.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $1.44. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $112.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $110.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.08 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group's revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.500-20.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $2.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNH. Mizuho set a $493.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $397.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler set a $477.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $449.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Trending Headlines about UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target on UnitedHealth Group (UNH) to $441 from $429 and reiterated an overweight rating, reinforcing bullish sentiment around the stock’s post-earnings setup. Barclays raises UnitedHealth price target

Barclays raised its price target on UnitedHealth Group (UNH) to $441 from $429 and reiterated an overweight rating, reinforcing bullish sentiment around the stock’s post-earnings setup. Positive Sentiment: Truist, Oppenheimer, and KeyBanc also lifted targets to $500, signaling that analysts see more room for UnitedHealth’s shares to run after the strong quarterly report. Wall Street sees more room to run

Truist, Oppenheimer, and KeyBanc also lifted targets to $500, signaling that analysts see more room for UnitedHealth’s shares to run after the strong quarterly report. Positive Sentiment: Media coverage highlighted UnitedHealth as a momentum stock, with several articles asking whether the recent strength and earnings performance make UNH an attractive buy for growth-oriented investors. Yahoo Finance momentum stock article

Media coverage highlighted UnitedHealth as a momentum stock, with several articles asking whether the recent strength and earnings performance make UNH an attractive buy for growth-oriented investors. Neutral Sentiment: Congress passed H.R. 8823, a bill aimed at strengthening provider accountability in FECA. While the measure could increase compliance scrutiny for healthcare providers, its direct financial impact on UnitedHealth is uncertain at this stage. House passes FECA accountability bill

Congress passed H.R. 8823, a bill aimed at strengthening provider accountability in FECA. While the measure could increase compliance scrutiny for healthcare providers, its direct financial impact on UnitedHealth is uncertain at this stage. Negative Sentiment: One article flagged that UnitedHealth’s CFO warned that cost pressures are still not fully solved, suggesting that margin concerns could temper enthusiasm despite the earnings beat. CFO warning after earnings

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,320,775. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Further Reading

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