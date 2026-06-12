Andra AP fonden Buys 123,843 Shares of The Clorox Company $CLX

Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX - Free Report) by 175.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,600 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 123,843 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned about 0.16% of Clorox worth $19,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,434,277 shares of the company's stock worth $1,039,946,000 after purchasing an additional 282,794 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,995,590 shares of the company's stock worth $492,656,000 after purchasing an additional 750,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,172,233 shares of the company's stock worth $318,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,709,972 shares of the company's stock worth $334,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,740,175 shares of the company's stock worth $214,564,000 after purchasing an additional 439,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company's stock.

Clorox Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of CLX opened at $98.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business's fifty day moving average price is $96.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.26. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $84.70 and a 52 week high of $132.03.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 443.64% and a net margin of 11.18%.The business's quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Clorox from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on Clorox from $128.00 to $97.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Clorox from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Clorox from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $103.40.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox

In related news, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.82 per share, with a total value of $429,100.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,760. This trade represents a 38.46% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company's flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox's diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

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