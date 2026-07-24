Andra AP fonden Decreases Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Andra AP fonden lessened its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 73.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,115 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 5,717 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 23.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,739 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 157,567 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 27,631 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE DLR opened at $179.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.03. The stock's 50 day moving average is $184.35 and its 200 day moving average is $180.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.23 and a twelve month high of $208.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Evercore boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $216.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLR

Key Headlines Impacting Digital Realty Trust

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Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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