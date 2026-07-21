Andra AP fonden Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 239.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,094 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 196,177 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 0.5% of Andra AP fonden's holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Andra AP fonden's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $43,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company's stock worth $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 138.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company's stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.1% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 38,164 shares of the company's stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 45.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 536,133 shares of the company's stock worth $70,789,000 after purchasing an additional 167,707 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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PepsiCo Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $135.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.95 and a 12-month high of $171.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.20. The company has a market capitalization of $184.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.36.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 54.63%. The firm had revenue of $24.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. PepsiCo's payout ratio is presently 77.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $152.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $176.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $157.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

Further Reading

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