Andra AP fonden Grows Stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. $AFRM

Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM - Free Report) by 121.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,400 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 87,400 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Affirm were worth $7,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 431.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Affirm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Affirm by 74.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company's stock.

Affirm Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $73.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.32, a quick ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.20, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 3.67. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $73.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.74.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. Affirm had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.63%.The company had revenue of $943.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $995.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Affirm from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Affirm from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Affirm from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $92.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Affirm

Insider Activity

In other Affirm news, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,000 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 36,076 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,344,940. The trade was a 5.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Michael Linford sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $8,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 117,984 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,443,439.36. This trade represents a 45.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 11.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Affirm Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company that provides point-of-sale consumer lending and payments solutions for online and in-store purchases. Its core product is a buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) platform that enables consumers to split purchases into fixed, transparent installment loans with no hidden fees. Affirm offers a range of financing options through merchant integrations, a consumer-facing mobile app and virtual card capabilities, and tools for merchants to offer alternative payment methods at checkout.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM - Free Report).

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