Andra AP fonden Grows Stake in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Andra AP fonden raised its position in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 995.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,171 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after buying an additional 79,211 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden's holdings in McDonald's were worth $27,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of McDonald's in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in McDonald's by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 92 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new position in McDonald's in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in McDonald's during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its holdings in McDonald's by 1,616.7% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 103 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company's stock.

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McDonald's Price Performance

MCD stock opened at $267.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.99. The stock has a market cap of $190.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.41. McDonald's Corporation has a one year low of $264.09 and a one year high of $341.75.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. McDonald's's payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of McDonald's from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of McDonald's from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of McDonald's in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on McDonald's from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $336.32.

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Insider Activity at McDonald's

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $1,493,248.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,198,930.88. This represents a 40.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $769,108.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,760.48. This represents a 30.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,456,440. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald's News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

Further Reading

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