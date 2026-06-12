Andra AP fonden Grows Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report) by 134.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 27,840 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $19,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,565,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $6,185,846,000 after purchasing an additional 268,313 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,222,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,293,516,000 after purchasing an additional 31,184 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 160.4% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 4,032,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,697 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,650,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,056,884,000 after purchasing an additional 151,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $895,816,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $289.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.07 and a beta of 0.29. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $283.10 and a 12 month high of $495.55.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 85.76%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $376.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $515.00 to $505.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $463.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 3,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.18, for a total value of $1,145,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at $473,302.76. This represents a 70.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Melissa Mclaughlin sold 2,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.42, for a total transaction of $755,340.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,120,156.06. This trade represents a 19.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,740 shares of company stock valued at $2,420,214. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

Further Reading

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