Andra AP fonden Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Andra AP fonden reduced its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report) by 84.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,798 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 112,302 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Ventas were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,116,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at $474,571,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 32,509.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,648,776 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $359,722,000 after buying an additional 4,634,520 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 228.1% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,606,355 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $356,440,000 after buying an additional 3,202,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 188.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,705,591 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $364,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,450 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

VTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Ventas from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ventas from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ventas from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $96.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ventas

Ventas Stock Performance

NYSE:VTR opened at $97.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.74. The stock has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.13, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.70. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.15 and a 1-year high of $98.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Ventas had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 4.25%.The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.890 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Ventas's dividend payout ratio is currently 378.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael J. Embler acquired 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $197,025.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 19,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,513,309.62. The trade was a 14.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,152 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $103,910.40. Following the sale, the director owned 28,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,557,079.80. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

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