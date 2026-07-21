Andra AP fonden Has $19.06 Million Stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,100 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 74,300 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $19,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 527.8% during the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 226 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In related news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 67,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $5,082,270.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 19,377 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $2,324,464.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 62,612 shares in the company, valued at $7,510,935.52. This represents a 23.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 680,000 shares of company stock worth $55,306,560 and sold 587,875 shares worth $62,602,915. 13.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $99.28 on Tuesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $153.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.63 and a 200-day moving average of $88.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.33.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on HOOD. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HOOD

Key Robinhood Markets News

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

Further Reading

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