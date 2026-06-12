Andra AP fonden Has $21.45 Million Stake in Pentair plc $PNR

Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR - Free Report) by 73.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,000 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 87,300 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned 0.13% of Pentair worth $21,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Pentair by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Pentair by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,135 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Pentair by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,870 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $110.00 price target on Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Pentair from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Pentair from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Pentair from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Pentair from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $107.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pentair

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $72.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.25. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $69.93 and a 1-year high of $113.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 15.98%.The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Pentair's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Pentair's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc NYSE: PNR is a global provider of water treatment and fluid management solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of products that move, treat, monitor and control the flow of water and other fluids across residential, commercial, industrial and municipal markets. Pentair's offerings are focused on improving water quality, conserving resources and enabling efficient fluid handling in applications from household water systems and pools to large-scale industrial and municipal installations.

Product lines include pumps and pumping systems, water filtration and purification equipment, valves and controls, heat exchangers, pool and spa systems, and a range of aftermarket parts and services.

Further Reading

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