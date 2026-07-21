Andra AP fonden Has $25.49 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 203.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 577,621 shares of the chip maker's stock after buying an additional 387,386 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Intel were worth $25,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,043 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 86,189 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Heritage Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Intel by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 255,261 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 13,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Get Intel alerts: Sign Up

More Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Intel to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Intel from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Mizuho set a $135.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Intel from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $102.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on INTC

Intel Stock Performance

INTC stock opened at $97.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $487.82 billion, a PE ratio of -156.55 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.14 and a 200-day moving average of $76.60. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $142.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The business's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intel wasn't on the list.

While Intel currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here