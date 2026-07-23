Andra AP fonden Has $3.09 Million Position in Ford Motor Company $F

Andra AP fonden decreased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Free Report) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,855 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 113,300 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 10,999 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,683 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 18,327 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,041 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group increased its stake in Ford Motor by 1.5% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 55,738 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on F. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Research upgraded Ford Motor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $14.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on F

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $14.42 on Thursday. Ford Motor Company has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $17.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.46 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock's fifty day moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average is $13.43.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.48. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.22%.The business had revenue of $43.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $42.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Ford Motor's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -38.71%.

Ford Motor News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Ford Motor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ford is drawing bullish momentum attention from analysts, with one Zacks report highlighting the stock as a strong momentum name and another saying it may be set up to beat earnings expectations. Article Title Article Title

Ford is drawing bullish momentum attention from analysts, with one Zacks report highlighting the stock as a strong momentum name and another saying it may be set up to beat earnings expectations. Positive Sentiment: Ford joined a new alliance with BlackRock, Carhartt and Google to expand skilled workforce training, which could help support hiring and long-term manufacturing capacity. Article Title

Ford joined a new alliance with BlackRock, Carhartt and Google to expand skilled workforce training, which could help support hiring and long-term manufacturing capacity. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage noting Ford has been trading higher than the broader market reflects improving short-term momentum, but it does not by itself change the company’s fundamentals. Article Title

Coverage noting Ford has been trading higher than the broader market reflects improving short-term momentum, but it does not by itself change the company’s fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Articles about Ford workers allegedly being fired over snack theft are mostly reputational and labor-related headlines, but are unlikely to materially move the stock unless they signal broader labor issues. Article Title Article Title

Articles about Ford workers allegedly being fired over snack theft are mostly reputational and labor-related headlines, but are unlikely to materially move the stock unless they signal broader labor issues. Negative Sentiment: Ford’s recall of nearly 388,000 vehicles over a second-row seat injury hazard is a negative development because it raises warranty, repair, and brand-risk concerns. Article Title

Ford’s recall of nearly 388,000 vehicles over a second-row seat injury hazard is a negative development because it raises warranty, repair, and brand-risk concerns. Negative Sentiment: Broader commentary on the collapse of the U.S. EV industry could add pressure to Ford sentiment, since investors remain focused on losses in Ford’s EV segment. Article Title

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Free Report).

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