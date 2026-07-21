Andra AP fonden Increases Stake in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,900 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $29,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. DUTCH ASSET Corp lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. DUTCH ASSET Corp now owns 4,956 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,383 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,689 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 16.8% during the first quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 13,076 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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International Business Machines Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $213.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.66. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $204.44 and a 12-month high of $332.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.68.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $291.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $235.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC set a $175.00 price target on International Business Machines and gave the stock a "reduce" rating in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $289.83.

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International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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