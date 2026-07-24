Andra AP fonden Lowers Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Andra AP fonden lessened its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Free Report) by 83.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,772 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 24,120 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden's holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker's stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in HubSpot by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,695 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,885,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan bought 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $189.84 per share, for a total transaction of $522,060.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 102,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,550,102.88. This represents a 2.74% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Erika Ashley Fisher sold 915 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.66, for a total value of $216,543.90. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,270 shares in the company, valued at $3,850,458.20. This trade represents a 5.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,063 shares of company stock worth $2,585,781 and have sold 17,915 shares worth $3,654,114. Insiders own 3.70% of the company's stock.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $190.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.73. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.63 and a 1 year high of $568.16.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.25. HubSpot had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.04%.The business had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. HubSpot has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.040-13.120 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised HubSpot from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $405.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $308.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HUBS

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

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