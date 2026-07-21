Andra AP fonden Lowers Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Andra AP fonden lessened its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 329,000 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 55,498 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $23,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Wolfe Research set a $100.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER opened at $72.22 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.19 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $72.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.03.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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