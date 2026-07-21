Andra AP fonden Purchases 15,800 Shares of Welltower Inc. $WELL

Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,900 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Welltower were worth $29,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Leonteq Securities AG grew its position in Welltower by 92.3% during the first quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 137 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

WELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Welltower from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Welltower from $248.00 to $232.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $238.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho set a $239.00 target price on Welltower in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $234.72.

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Welltower Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $244.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.24 and a 52-week high of $246.43. The company's 50 day moving average price is $219.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.34. Welltower had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Welltower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.53%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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