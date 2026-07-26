Andra AP fonden Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 58.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382,685 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 141,684 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.4% of Andra AP fonden's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Andra AP fonden's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $112,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Timmons Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $358.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Key Stories Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $352.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $323.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $279.10 and a 1 year high of $353.37. The stock has a market cap of $945.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $58.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.72 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.86%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 23.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.71%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total value of $935,037.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 32,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,036,641.58. The trade was a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total transaction of $1,522,036.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 85,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,326,072.44. The trade was a 5.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 18,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,051 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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