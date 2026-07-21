Andra AP fonden Reduces Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Andra AP fonden decreased its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 61.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,739 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 284,061 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Lam Research were worth $38,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 242.9% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bayban acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Lam Research news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $19,118,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 199,205 shares in the company, valued at $69,881,114. The trade was a 21.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 104,621 shares of company stock worth $33,804,737 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX opened at $306.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $383.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.80. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $90.93 and a fifty-two week high of $438.50. The company's 50-day moving average price is $339.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lam Research from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial set a $425.00 price objective on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Lam Research from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $360.51.

View Our Latest Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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