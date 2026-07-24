Andra AP fonden Sells 166,514 Shares of Allegion PLC $ALLE

Andra AP fonden reduced its stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE - Free Report) by 92.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 166,514 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Allegion were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Allegion by 255.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Allegion by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 3,993 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $547,639.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,375.50. The trade was a 31.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Allegion Stock Up 10.3%

NYSE ALLE opened at $154.43 on Friday. Allegion PLC has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $183.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Allegion had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 15.24%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Allegion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.850-9.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Allegion declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Allegion from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Longbow Research raised Allegion from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on Allegion from $185.00 to $157.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $170.00) on shares of Allegion in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $160.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALLE

Trending Headlines about Allegion

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Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc NYSE: ALLE is a global provider of security products and solutions focused on ensuring the safety and security of people and property. The company was formed in December 2013 through a corporate spin-off from Ingersoll Rand and is head­quartered in Dublin, Ireland. Allegion's core mission is to deliver innovative mechanical and electronic access control systems for a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential properties, institutional facilities, and industrial sites.

The company's product portfolio spans mechanical locksets, door closers, exit devices, key systems and cylinders, as well as a growing suite of electronic and smart access control offerings.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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