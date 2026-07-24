Andra AP fonden Sells 246,800 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

Andra AP fonden lowered its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN - Free Report) by 87.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the bank's stock after selling 246,800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.0% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 20,564 shares of the bank's stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the bank's stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 27,042 shares of the bank's stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 16,881 shares of the bank's stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 189,963 shares of the bank's stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Trending Headlines about Huntington Bancshares

Here are the key news stories impacting Huntington Bancshares this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adjusted Q2 EPS came in at $0.39, matching Wall Street estimates and improving from $0.38 a year ago, while revenue of about $2.85 billion was slightly ahead of expectations. Article link

Adjusted Q2 EPS came in at $0.39, matching Wall Street estimates and improving from $0.38 a year ago, while revenue of about $2.85 billion was slightly ahead of expectations. Positive Sentiment: Net interest income, fee income, loans, and deposits all increased year over year, pointing to solid underlying business momentum. Article link

Net interest income, fee income, loans, and deposits all increased year over year, pointing to solid underlying business momentum. Positive Sentiment: The company raised full-year 2026 EPS guidance to $1.90-$1.93, above the consensus estimate, signaling management confidence in earnings growth ahead.

The company raised full-year 2026 EPS guidance to $1.90-$1.93, above the consensus estimate, signaling management confidence in earnings growth ahead. Neutral Sentiment: Huntington said it maintained its 2026 outlook overall, and investors are likely focusing on the balance between stronger income trends and softer margins. Article link

Huntington said it maintained its 2026 outlook overall, and investors are likely focusing on the balance between stronger income trends and softer margins. Negative Sentiment: Net interest margin declined in the quarter as funding costs rose, which may temper enthusiasm even with stronger revenue and earnings growth. Article link

Net interest margin declined in the quarter as funding costs rose, which may temper enthusiasm even with stronger revenue and earnings growth. Negative Sentiment: Rising expenses and provisions remain a headwind, suggesting some pressure on profitability despite the better operating revenue mix. Article link

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HBAN. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Stephens started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $20.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 4.8%

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $19.45.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 16.63%.The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Huntington Bancshares has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.930 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 10,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $190,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 267,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,821,462. This trade represents a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director James D. Rollins III sold 223,522 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $3,878,106.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 612,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,620,889.25. This trade represents a 26.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $617,542 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated NASDAQ: HBAN is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services through its principal subsidiary, Huntington National Bank. The company's operations are centered on retail and commercial banking, and it serves individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, and institutional customers.

Huntington's product offerings include traditional deposit and lending products, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, auto financing, and business banking solutions.

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