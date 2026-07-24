Andra AP fonden Sells 254,599 Shares of Synchrony Financial $SYF

Andra AP fonden lowered its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Free Report) by 87.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,701 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 254,599 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on SYF shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a "hold" rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research cut Synchrony Financial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $86.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SYF

Synchrony Financial News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Synchrony Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Robert W. Baird raised its price target on Synchrony Financial to $90 from $86 and kept an outperform rating, signaling continued confidence in upside after earnings. Article

Robert W. Baird raised its price target on Synchrony Financial to $90 from $86 and kept an outperform rating, signaling continued confidence in upside after earnings. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo lowered its price target to $88 from $95 but maintained an overweight rating, still implying meaningful upside from current levels. Article

Wells Fargo lowered its price target to $88 from $95 but maintained an overweight rating, still implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America reiterated a Buy rating on Synchrony Financial and set a $89 target, reinforcing the view that the company’s stronger-than-expected results and 2026 outlook remain supportive. Article

Bank of America reiterated a Buy rating on Synchrony Financial and set a $89 target, reinforcing the view that the company’s stronger-than-expected results and 2026 outlook remain supportive. Neutral Sentiment: Synchrony’s Q2 2026 earnings conference call transcript is drawing investor attention for additional detail on management’s outlook and credit trends. Article

Synchrony’s Q2 2026 earnings conference call transcript is drawing investor attention for additional detail on management’s outlook and credit trends. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage discussing how card issuers are looking beyond credit scores highlights a more segmented consumer-credit market, which may be relevant to Synchrony but does not directly change the company’s fundamentals. Article

Coverage discussing how card issuers are looking beyond credit scores highlights a more segmented consumer-credit market, which may be relevant to Synchrony but does not directly change the company’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada cut its price target to $80 from $85 and kept a sector perform rating, reflecting a more cautious stance after the latest results. Article

Royal Bank of Canada cut its price target to $80 from $85 and kept a sector perform rating, reflecting a more cautious stance after the latest results. Negative Sentiment: Another article questions whether Synchrony Financial is cheap versus its stronger guidance and weaker share price, suggesting investors are still debating whether the recent run-up in earnings optimism is already priced in. Article

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of SYF opened at $71.73 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $63.08 and a 52-week high of $88.77. The business's fifty day moving average is $73.27 and its 200-day moving average is $73.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.45. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 15.44%.The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.250-9.500 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. Synchrony Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 51,258 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $3,651,107.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 132,664 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,449,656.72. This represents a 27.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial NYSE: SYF is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants' checkout experiences.

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