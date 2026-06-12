Andra AP fonden Sells 34,900 Shares of Wabtec $WAB

Andra AP fonden decreased its stake in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,900 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 34,900 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.08% of Wabtec worth $29,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WAB. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wabtec by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Wabtec by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 175 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Wabtec during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wabtec by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in Wabtec by 258.3% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 215 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company's stock.

Wabtec Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of WAB stock opened at $262.07 on Friday. Wabtec has a 12 month low of $184.26 and a 12 month high of $275.84. The stock has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.28.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.08 billion. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.250-10.650 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wabtec will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Wabtec Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Wabtec's dividend payout ratio is 17.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total value of $303,612.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 124,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,391,541.62. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 64,341 shares of company stock valued at $17,277,171 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WAB has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $283.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Wabtec from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Wabtec from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $290.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $289.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Wabtec

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec's business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

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