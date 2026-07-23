Andra AP fonden Sells 63,600 Shares of Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Andra AP fonden lowered its stake in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX - Free Report) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,520 shares of the company's stock after selling 63,600 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Roblox were worth $4,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the company's stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 70.2% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company's stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roblox by 1.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,294 shares of the company's stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth approximately $438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Roblox from an "outperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $47.50 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Roblox from $125.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $85.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Roblox

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 14,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total value of $649,896.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 349,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,842,870.28. This represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Naveen K. Chopra sold 16,863 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $763,556.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 380,758 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,240,722.24. This represents a 4.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,983 shares of company stock valued at $7,580,990. Corporate insiders own 10.05% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Roblox

Here are the key news stories impacting Roblox this week:

Roblox Stock Down 5.2%

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $49.76 on Thursday. Roblox Corporation has a 12-month low of $40.15 and a 12-month high of $150.59. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $49.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of -31.49 and a beta of 1.41.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. Roblox had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a negative return on equity of 277.69%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Roblox's revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Roblox Corporation will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company's building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox's business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

Further Reading

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