Andra AP fonden Trims Stake in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Andra AP fonden reduced its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) by 74.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,700 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 52,700 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Twilio were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,449,586 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,197,549,000 after buying an additional 143,597 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,879,395 shares of the technology company's stock worth $588,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,551 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Twilio by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,151,546 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $448,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,309 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Twilio by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,944,377 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $418,808,000 after acquiring an additional 110,941 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Twilio by 39.7% during the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,643,859 shares of the technology company's stock worth $264,624,000 after acquiring an additional 750,951 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of TWLO opened at $185.13 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.84 and a twelve month high of $238.48. The company has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.02 and a 200 day moving average of $156.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Twilio had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 1.96%.The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 14,458 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total value of $3,042,396.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 207,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,601,727.29. This trade represents a 6.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $398,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 30,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,168,314.95. This trade represents a 6.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,803,980 shares of company stock valued at $341,898,467 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Twilio from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Twilio from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $219.23.

View Our Latest Report on TWLO

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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