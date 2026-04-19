Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000. Broadcom comprises about 1.1% of Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baring Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Baring Financial LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 8,191 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Broadcom Stock Up 2.0%

AVGO opened at $406.54 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.61 and a fifty-two week high of $414.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 79.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $333.37 and a 200-day moving average of $345.18.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The company had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Broadcom from $458.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research raised Broadcom from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Broadcom from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Broadcom from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $435.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 39,116 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.61, for a total value of $12,580,096.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 74,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,000,467.86. This trade represents a 34.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,292 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $11,671,507.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 327,760 shares in the company, valued at $105,407,616. The trade was a 9.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

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