Angeles Wealth Management LLC Acquires 14,621 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,279 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.0% of Angeles Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Angeles Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,969,322 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $165,567,398,000 after acquiring an additional 12,531,695 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,954,269 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $40,524,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008,374 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,193,037 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $45,625,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $30,534,239,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,108,183 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $21,630,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,998 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total value of $3,142,911.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 75,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,298,044.10. The trade was a 10.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,077,531.25. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 159,415 shares of company stock worth $7,672,279 over the last ninety days. 11.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $465.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, CICC Research boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $388.00 to $407.91 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $419.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

More Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $319.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.82 and a twelve month high of $408.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company's fifty day moving average is $362.93 and its 200 day moving average is $338.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $6.22. The company had revenue of $119.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $117.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 54.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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