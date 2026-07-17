Angeles Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Carter's, Inc. $CRI

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI - Free Report) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,260 shares of the textile maker's stock after selling 35,644 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Carter's worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carter's by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carter's by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Carter's by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,279 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Carter's by 445.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 775 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carter's by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 7,487 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRI shares. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Carter's in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Carter's from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Carter's in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Carter's from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Carter's from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carter's currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Carter's

Carter's Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $39.66 on Friday. Carter's, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $44.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.11 and a 200 day moving average of $37.27.

Carter's (NYSE:CRI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.26. Carter's had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $681.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Carter's has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.060 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carter's, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter's Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Carter's's payout ratio is 40.32%.

About Carter's

Carter's, Inc NYSE: CRI is a leading designer and marketer of infant and young children's apparel in North America. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company's core business focuses on creating clothing and accessories for babies and children, including bodysuits, sleepwear, layette, outerwear and accessories that blend comfort, safety and style. Carter's flagship brand is complemented by its OshKosh B'gosh line, which offers heritage-inspired designs and durable fabrics for toddlers and young kids.

The company distributes its products through a diversified platform that includes wholesale partnerships with major department stores and mass merchandisers, direct‐to‐consumer e-commerce sites, and an extensive network of company-operated retail stores.

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