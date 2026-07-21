Angeles Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,960 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,710 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.8% of Angeles Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Angeles Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Towne Trust Company N.A increased its stake in Alphabet by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $430.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alphabet from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Phillip Securities lowered Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Freedom Capital lowered Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $383.44.

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Alphabet Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $351.37 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $365.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.05 and a 1 year high of $404.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $2.43. The company had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.96 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's payout ratio is currently 6.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,998 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total value of $3,142,911.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 75,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,298,044.10. This trade represents a 10.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $2,077,531.25. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 159,415 shares of company stock valued at $7,672,279 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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