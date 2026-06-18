ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ANIP Shares Purchased by Apis Capital Advisors LLC

Apis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP - Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. ANI Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 2.7% of Apis Capital Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Apis Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.87% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $15,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANIP. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $28,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,993 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 48,322 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $2,706,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $107.33.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Thomas Andrew Rowland sold 459 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $36,357.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 38,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,031,445.91. This represents a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen P. Carey sold 3,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $264,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 180,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,431,440. The trade was a 1.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,016 shares of company stock valued at $6,195,991. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $80.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.37. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $99.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.44.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.77. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $237.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $207.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. ANI Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.190-9.690 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a United States–based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of generic and branded prescription drugs. The company operates as an end-to-end provider, offering services that range from active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) production and formulation development to finished dosage form manufacturing and packaging.

ANI's product portfolio encompasses injectable and oral therapies across several therapeutic areas, including endocrinology, oncology, pain management and respiratory care.

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