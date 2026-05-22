Anika Therapeutics Inc. $ANIK Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK - Free Report) by 192.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,062 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after acquiring an additional 80,319 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.85% of Anika Therapeutics worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 11.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,778 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,600 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 4.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 41,362 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 13,347 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company's stock.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Anika Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ANIK stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $199.92 million, a P/E ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 0.16. Anika Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.87 and a 1-year high of $16.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.81.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $29.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.14 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Anika Therapeutics

In other Anika Therapeutics news, CEO Stephen D. Griffin purchased 12,200 shares of Anika Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.29 per share, for a total transaction of $149,938.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 36,163 shares in the company, valued at $444,443.27. This represents a 50.91% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Henneman III purchased 5,000 shares of Anika Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.66 per share, for a total transaction of $73,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 54,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,408.86. The trade was a 10.03% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 12.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANIK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Anika Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anika Therapeutics presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Anika Therapeutics

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is a life sciences company specializing in the development and commercialization of hyaluronic acid–based therapeutic products. The company focuses on orthobiologics and medical devices designed to support joint health, tissue repair and surgical applications. Anika's proprietary hyaluronan technology serves as the foundation for products aimed at alleviating pain associated with osteoarthritis and enhancing healing in musculoskeletal and ophthalmic surgeries.

The company's core product portfolio includes injectable viscosupplements such as Monovisc® and Orthovisc®, which are indicated for the relief of knee osteoarthritis pain, as well as Euflexxa®, approved for osteoarthritis of the knee in various international markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Anika Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Anika Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Anika Therapeutics currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here