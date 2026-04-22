Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $75.70 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 10,275 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 1.4% of Annex Advisory Services LLC's holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $75,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 515.0% during the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Broadcom Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $402.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.22 and a 52 week high of $414.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 78.55, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.24. The stock's fifty day moving average is $335.72 and its 200 day moving average is $346.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The company had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Broadcom's revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,292 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $11,671,507.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 327,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,407,616. This trade represents a 9.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 39,116 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.61, for a total value of $12,580,096.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 74,626 shares in the company, valued at $24,000,467.86. The trade was a 34.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Broadcom from $458.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Broadcom from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $435.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

See Also

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