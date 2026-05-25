Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,092 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Churchill Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $396,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $10,962,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,236,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at $432,612,950. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 329,085 shares of company stock worth $114,051,007 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $290.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $410.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $467.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.77. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.67 and a 12 month high of $481.41.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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