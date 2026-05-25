Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 665.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,338 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 21,160 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 907.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,490,399 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,921,180,000 after purchasing an additional 18,456,524 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1,070.7% during the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 39,019 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 35,686 shares during the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2,653.4% during the 4th quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,538 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 14,010 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 894.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 13,359 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 691.7% during the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Netflix from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group set a $104.00 price target on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Pivotal Research set a $96.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $2,402,636.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 284,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,054,207.88. This represents a 8.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $823,054.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,563,353.65. This represents a 11.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,422,769 shares of company stock worth $135,144,073. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock opened at $88.60 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $134.12. The firm has a market cap of $373.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.55. The business's 50 day moving average is $93.88 and its 200-day moving average is $93.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.61 EPS. The company's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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